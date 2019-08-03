Medicos learn seriousness, consequences of ragging

The District Legal Services Authority conducted a programme on legal measures in place to protect students against ragging at Madurai Medical College here on Friday.

Chairman of Permanent Lok Adalat P. Mathusuthanan said raising the voice, conducting oneself in a disorderly manner both inside and outside campus and causing physical or psychological harm would tantamount to ragging under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997.

He traced the genesis of ragging to a horrific case where a first year student was murdered as a result of ragging in a medical college. “It is important for senior and junior students to mingle with one another in sports and cultural activities instead of bullying,” he said.

Inspector of Anna Nagar police station G. Pethuraj explained the consequences of ragging. “If there is a ragging complaint against a student, even if he cleared all examinations, it is highly unlikely that he would be employed by the government. The process of clearing one’s name from the charge is also time-consuming,” he said.

He said some students put themselves in a vulnerable situation by sharing photos on the social media. “If you find yourself in a victim’s position, do not hesitate to seek the help of police. We have women officers who are able counsellors and can help you come out of a sticky situation. If the offence is major, we will also intervene,” he said.

Dean K. Vanitha said that the college was taking all measures to ensure to address all concerns of students and parents. “First year students have separate timing for mess and attending classes to prevent mingling with the seniors. We follow the clear set of guidelines and procedures and give protection to the students,” she added.