Medicos donate blood

Over 500 students of Thoothukudi Medical College and the doctors donated blood in the special blood donation camp organised on Thursday.
As the number of patients suffering from fever including dengue has increased after the onset of monsoon, the blood donation camp, christened ‘Uthiram 2019’ was organised.
After Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Thiruvasagamani inaugurated the camp, students and doctors donated blood. A total of 300 units of blood were collected.
Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani, Deputy Dean, Kalaivani, Medical Officer of the Blood Bank, R. Shanthi were present.
