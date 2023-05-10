Medico Legal Case Intimation System mobile app launched in Kanniyakumari

May 10, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Kanniyakumari District Police, in association with the district administration, has launched a ‘Medico Legal Case Intimation System’ mobile application to ensure better coordination between police department and doctors who are treating patients involved in medico legal cases.

In a function held here on Tuesday, Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj launched the mobile app in the presence of Collector P.N. Sridhar and Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad.

Mr. Mano Thangaraj said the app had been prepared for ensuring better and speedy coordination between the police and the government and private doctors who treated accident victims or people injured in attempt to murder cases.

“When a person injured in an accident or in an attempt to murder case is admitted to a hospital, the doctor concerned will usually inform the nearest police station of the admission of the patient. Since we have introduced the mobile app, the doctors can register the information required in the app on receiving such patients. Once the information is registered in the app, the Inspector of Police concerned and the Police Control Room will get an alert and the police will come to the hospital to get more details,” said the Minister, who handed over the app to the government and the private doctors on the occasion.

This app had been introduced in Kanniyakumari district on a trial basis, and it would be launched across Tamil Nadu in near future after the teething troubles, if any, were sorted out, he said.

Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector H.R. Koushik, Assistant Collector (Training) Kunal Yadhav, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja, Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh, Commissioner Anand Mohan, Dean of Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam Pious, Joint Director of Medical Services Pragalathan and Indian Medical Association representative Vijayakumar were present.