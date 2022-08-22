Medicines to be smuggled to Sri Lanka seized in Thoothukudi district

A portion of the medicines that were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka and seized by Q Branch officials on Kayalpattinam coast in Thoothukudi district early on Monday morning. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Q Branch police on Monday seized a consignment of medicines worth ₹32 lakh that was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat from Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district.

After the economic crisis that enveloped Sri Lanka has pushed prices of essential commodities, medicines, fuel, tobacco products, etc., incidents of smuggling of these products by boat have increased. The police seized 4,500 analgesic tablets on July 26 and 2,500 kg beedi leaves on August 17.

When the Q Branch police received information about smuggling of medicines in a car to be taken to Sri Lanka in a country boat, vehicle check was intensified on Arumuganeri – Kayalpattinam Road early on Monday morning. The police intercepted two cars and found a range of medicines in large quantities, worth about ₹32 lakh, without prescription or purchase receipts in them.

Subsequently, the police detained L. Jayabharatha Raja, 36, his brother L. Jayabharatha Sarathi, 34, and Sankaralingam, 40, all from Arumuganeri, and seized the medicines.

During inquiry, the trio told the police that after purchasing the medicines in Chennai, they were taking them to Kayalpattinam, from where the medicines were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka on the sea route.

“While a separate team would take the medicines to Sri Lanka by the boat, the trio had been entrusted with the job of purchasing them in Chennai and deliver them to the team waiting at Kayalpattinam. The medicines were being taken to a hospital in Sri Lanka,” the police said.

The trio and the confiscated medicines were handed over to Customs and Excise Department officials for further investigation.