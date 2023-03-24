March 24, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The expression ‘medicine’ obviously included Siddha system too and ‘degree in medicine’ would include not only a degree in Siddha medicine but also Bachelor of Dental Surgery, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) issued a notification calling for applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to the posts of Food Safety Officer on a temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.

A batch of petitioners, holding BDS degrees and degrees in Siddha medicine, submitted their applications. The applications were accepted and they wrote the examination. However, the Board’s selection list did not contain their names. They came to know that graduates in Siddha medicine and BDS degree-holders were not considered. Hence, they filed the present writ petitions.

The stand of the authorities was that a degree in medicine referred only to modern scientific medicine, and not other systems of medicine such as Siddha. The petitioners contended that the term medicine set out in Rule 2.1.3 of the Food Safety and Standard Rules, 2011 included the Indian system of medicine too.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the expression ‘degree in medicine’ should be understood expansively. Medical degrees awarded by a recognised university would fall within the sweep of the Rule.

The Siddha system of medicine was unique to Tamil Nadu and was part of Tamil culture. Earlier, every temple in Tamil Nadu would have a functioning Siddha dispensary attached to it. “I do not know if that is still the current position. I take judicial notice of the fact that the department of Siddha is undertaking researches,” he observed.

During COVID-19 crisis, the role played by the Siddha doctors could not be lost sight of. When dengue struck us, the government promoted ‘Nilavembu Kashayam’. Disqualifying a Siddha degree-holder in the selection process tantamounted to branding Siddha system as un-modern.

Any system of knowledge could be dynamic. Any system might be ancient or modern. The question was whether it was up to date and relevant to our requirements. It was in the hands of the practitioners to keep a system of knowledge alive. It was for the State government to ensure that Siddha system of medicine remained current, the judge observed.

He observed, “I hold that the expression “medicine” obviously includes the Siddha system of medicine.” Since it was a functioning system and there were siddha practitioners, it deserved to be called modern too. The government was running Siddha medical colleges. They had been duly recognised. The syllabus and course content indicated that the endeavour was to keep the students abreast of the modern developments.

It was stated that for pursuing any medical course — MBBS, BDS or Siddha — one had to pass ‘NEET’, the court observed. It held that the petitioners were entitled to be considered for the posts of ‘Food Safety Officer’ and directed the authorities to issue a revised selection list.