With counselling for admission to medical colleges in the State going on, eight students have been admitted to the first batch of the Government Medical College established at Adiyanuthu in Dindigul. Dean K. Vijayakumar said the eight students - four boys and four girls - are the first of the Dindigul college’s permitted intake of 150 - all India quota is 15% and government school student quota is 7.5% and the rest is State government quota. Of the eight students admitted to the college in the past two days, six are from State government quota and two from special category (physically challenged). The 11 new medical colleges across the State totally offer 1,450 seats - some have an intake of 150, and a few have only 100. The counselling will go on till February 8 and the classes will start between February 15 and 22.
8 students join govt. medical college in Dindigul
Special Correspondent
DINDIGUL,
February 01, 2022 22:39 IST
