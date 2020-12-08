Nine get admission in MBBS, BDS courses

DINDIGUL

08 December 2020

Nine students from government schools, including a SC, got admission in government and self-financing medical colleges to study MBBS and BDS courses under 7.5 % reservation system.

The students assured the Collector that they would bring laurels to the district and serve the needy people.

According to the Collector M Vijayalakshmi , the students got admission in KAPV Medical College Tiruchi, Government Medical Colleges at Sivaganga, Karur and Kanniyakumari and at SRM Medical College, Tiruchi, and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College at Perambalur, RVS Dental College Coimbatore, Vivekananda Dental College at Namakkal and at KSR Institute of Dental Sciences Namakkal.

There are 26 medical colleges and two dental colleges run by the government, 15 self-financing medical colleges and 18 private dental colleges in Tamil Nadu.