Students honoured

TIRUNELVELI

19 November 2020 19:15 IST

Collector V. Vishnu on Thursday honoured six government higher secondary school students from the district, who have cleared NEET to secure admission in medical colleges in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, with a medical dictionary, stethoscope, coat and other books required for the first year.

The students – M. Bhagavathy of Adi Dravida Welfare Higher Secondary School, Nallammalpuram, K. Akhila of Government Higher Secondary School, Marudhakulam, K. Kousalya and K. Priyadharshini of Kallanai Corporation Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli Town, Sudalai Raja of Government Higher Secondary School, Suththamalli and Anbarasan of Government Higher Secondary School, Vellankuzhi – came to the Collectorate on Thursday. He took them to his chamber and gave away the freebies worth ₹ 60,000.

“We’re happy that these students will become doctors which will take their families to the next level,” said Mr. Ganesa Raja, AIADMK’s Tirunelveli district secretary, who sponsored the freebies.

