Medical college work progressing in full swing

27 October 2020 23:38 IST

Civil works were progressing very well and there was every possibility that the work would be completed as per the schedule despite the lockdown due to the pandemic, said team members who inspected the ongoing work at the ₹ 325 crore government medical college hospital here on Tuesday.

The three-member team including Dr. T Sabeetha from the Directorate of Medical Education, Radhakrishnan, nodal officer from National Medical Council of India visited the new buildings under construction. The Dean Alli accompanied them.

In a brief chat with reporters, Dr Sabeetha said that despite the pandemic, the work was progressing at a fast pace. ‘I am hopeful that the building would come up as we have nine more months as per the schedule,’ she said.

The State government obtained permission to start 11 new medical colleges across different districts in Tamil Nadu a few months ago. The Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had laid the foundation stone for the building here along with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan.

Even as the building work commenced, the pandemic halted the pace as restrictions were imposed.

However, after a gap of nearly 120 days, the works have resumed and going on in full-swing, the team members said.

The government would soon apply for NOC and once the buildings were completed, a high-level team would inspect the buildings and accord approval for admission.

The Health Minister Vijaya Baskar recently told reporters at Ramanathapuram that the government would take all steps to admit students in all the 11 medical colleges from the next academic year onwards.