Medical waste dumped near Pandalkudi canal

Members of South Indian Forward Bloc on Monday petitioned Madurai Collector’s office alleging dumping of medical waste along the banks of Pandalkudi canal near Vaigai river.

According to the petitioners, tubes containing blood samples, syringes, used cotton and blood-tainted bandages were found at the spot. M. Muthukumaran, district president of the party, who headed the group of petitioners, said the waste was dumped along the busy one-way road connecting Palam Station road from near Kalpalam bridge to Goripalayam junction.

“This poses a serious health hazard for the public. We are spotting the waste for the past many days, but no one has taken any action,” he alleged.

“We are not sure which hospital is dumping the waste here. However, police personnel and officials concerned must take swift action to put an end to the problem,” he said.