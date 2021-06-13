Medical tests in PHCs

Theni

In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the Collector has urged the public to come forward and take the medical tests made available at Primary Health Centres in the district. People above 18 years can also get tests done.

People with cold, fever and influenza-like illness could come and get tests done. Hemoglobin (HB), White Blood Count (WBC), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR), Platelet count, Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS), Random Blood Sugar (RBS), Sr. Creatinine, Urea Creatinine, C-reactive Protein (CRP) Urine Albumin and Sugar tests are being conducted, said a press statement.