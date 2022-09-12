Medical students need to be role models in breaking stigma around mental illness, says GRH Dean

Mental health club, an initiative of State government, launched

Dr. A. Rathinavel, Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital at Madurai, on September 12, 2022, hands over a mobile phone during the launch of ‘Mananala Nal atharavu Mandram’ (MaNaM), a mental health club at the hospital, as part of Tamil Nadu government’s initiative observing World Suicide Prevention Day. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

“The world is for all to live. Students of Madurai Medical College must stand as role models in breaking the stigma around mental illness,” said A. Rathinavel, Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital and Madurai Medical College on Monday.

He was speaking at the launch of ‘Mananala Nal atharavu Mandram’ (MaNaM), a mental health club, at GRH as part of observing World Suicide Prevention Day. The health club is an initiative of the State government.

Dr. Rathinavel said that around 3,500 students were currently pursuing medicine at MMC. “It is very commendable that our campus is 100% ragging free. Though studies are of primary importance, we encourage our students to take up extracurricular activities as well. We have strengthened our infrastructure for sports, inaugurated a music club recently etc., to provide a healthy and balanced environment for our students,” he remarked.

Further, he launched an exclusive helpline for MMC students and felicitated the empowerment committee’s student volunteers called ‘peer ambassadors’ or “ MaNaM Thoothuvars.”

“Around 75 peer ambassadors, pursuing medicine, dentistry, nursing and para medical courses, who have been appointed will be trained in life skills and management techniques. It will help them identify students who silently suffer, mostly from academic stress, especially students from rural areas who find it difficult to cope with the city atmosphere. As for PG students, family issues nag them the most,” G. Amutha, Head of the Department (in-charge) of Psychiatry told The Hindu.

K. Karthik, assistant professor of the department, stated that as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 12 people for every 1 lakh, die by suicide in India.

“The numbers are alarming which is a result of highly prevalent stigma around mental health illnesses that occurs out of ignorance. The primary goal of the club would be to normalise seeking help when one’s mental health feels out of place, similar to how we rush to the doctor when we experience physical illness like toothache and chest pain,” he said.

B. Vijay, a final year post-graduate student pursuing psychiatry and one of the peer ambassadors, said that the initiative would be beneficial for the student community and that it's a step forward to help break the stigma around mental health.

Medical Superintendent S. Vijayaragavan, Vice-Principal of Madurai Medical College V. Dhanalakshmi, Principal of College of Nursing S. Rajamani, Principal of School of Nursing R. Azeeza Begum, professors and students were present.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.