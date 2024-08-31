Medical students go missing: HC orders SIT probe

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed that a Special Investigation Team be formed under the supervision of Madurai Commissioner of Police to conduct investigation into the case of two missing medical students.

A Division Bench of Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad took into account that a first year medical student of Government Medical College, Ariyalur, had gone missing from her home since May 22. Similarly, a youth, a second year medical student of Government Medical College, Namakkal, had gone missing since May 18.

It was suspected that both had taken a decision together to move away from their respective homes. They are yet to be located. Police complaints were lodged in Tiruchi and Namakkal districts respectively. The court observed that there was no progress made in the investigation and said that it was deeply concerned about the safety of the two children which is of extreme importance.

The court directed the Special Investigation Team to be formed under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Madurai city, and functioning under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Madurai city. The court directed that the investigation should commence immediately without any delay.

Taking into account that two separate FIRs were registered, the court directed it to be placed before the Director General of Police so that they can be clubbed and investigation can be done in a coordinated manner. The court posted the matter on September 23 for filing of the report on the progress made in the investigation.