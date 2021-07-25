Medical student murdered; two held

An armed gang murdered a medical student, who questioned them for consuming liquor in his farm in Sivaganga district here on Sunday.

Police said that Irudayaraj (60), a retired teacher lives in Muthu Nagar, near Armed Reserve Police Quarters here. His sons - Joseph (24) and Christopher (21) were studying medicine in the Philippines. Since, the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sons were studying online from home.

On Sunday noon, when they were in their farm in Annamalai Nagar near their house, they spotted a seven-member gang consuming liquor on their premises. When Joseph questioned, an altercation broke out and two of them, who were consuming liquor, stabbed Irudayaraj and his two sons.

In the attack, Christopher died on the spot, while Irudayaraj and his elder son Joseph were rushed to the Government Hospital for treatment. The Sivaganga Town Police registered a case of murder.

Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar, DSP Palpandi and Town Station Inspector Sivakumar visited the scene of crime.

A special team was formed and based on the inputs, the police arrested two suspects identified as Marudupandi (21) of Keezha Vaniyangudi and Nandakumar (20) of Nehru Bazaar. The police are on the lookout for the other accused in the case.

The murder has sent shock waves in the town.