Medical student from Puducherry found dead in a lodge in Madurai

A second-year medical student from Puducherry, K. Mukesh (20), was found dead in a lodge here on Saturday night.

The police said that Mukesh, who is studying MBBS in a college in Puducherry, went missing on July 8. Even as the police registered a man missing complaint and were on a lookout for him, he had come to Madurai.

He had taken a room in a lodge in West Perumal Maistry Street on July 31.

As he did not come out of the room, the room boy had knocked on the door. Since, he did not open the door, the police was alerted.

When the room door was broken open, he was found dead.

The police then alerted his parents in Puducherry. Initial probe revealed that Mukesh was scolded by his parents for his poor performance in academics following which he went missing.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)

