Medical student drowns in stream near Thirukarankudi

Joel, 22, a third-year medical student from Tirunelveli Government Medical College allegedly drowned in a stream near Thirukarankudi in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

Police said that about 10 students, including a few girls, went to Thirukarankudi. After visiting Nambi temple, they reportedly went to a stream inside the reserve forest, a banned area by the forest department, and started to swim. Suddenly, Joel is said to have drowned. Thirukarankudi police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim hailed from Kerala.