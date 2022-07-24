Medical student drowns in stream near Thirukarankudi
Joel, 22, a third-year medical student from Tirunelveli Government Medical College allegedly drowned in a stream near Thirukarankudi in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.
Police said that about 10 students, including a few girls, went to Thirukarankudi. After visiting Nambi temple, they reportedly went to a stream inside the reserve forest, a banned area by the forest department, and started to swim. Suddenly, Joel is said to have drowned. Thirukarankudi police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim hailed from Kerala.
