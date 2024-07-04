Medical shops warned against selling medicines to drug abusers

Fearing that youths might take to commonly available medicines for intoxication as Madurai City Police has been tightening the noose around ganja peddlers, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan has warned medical shops against selling those scheduled drugs without proper prescription from doctors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing an awareness meeting on drug abuse for those running pharmacies, courier and parcel services, here on Thursday, he said that over 6,000 kg of ganja has been seized in the last three years in the city. Similarly, 416 ganja cases have ended up in conviction. Properties worth ₹1.41 crore of the ganja peddlers have been frozen.

Similarly, stringent action is being taken against smuggling and selling of banned tobacco products.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this backdrop, the drug abusers would look for commonly available medicines and abuse them for intoxication.

Hence, the medical shops should not sell any medicine, especially sedatives, to people without presciption. “Besides, no medicine should be given for prescriptions given by doctors long back,” he added.

He advised the medical shops to put up notice boards with regard to this instructions to make it clear to the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Loganathan also asked them to maintain records of stock and sale of medicines in tact.

He advised the courier and parcel service providers to use sophisticated scanners to identify the goods being booked.

“If you find anything amiss in the goods sent, you should alert the police,” he told them. The Commissioner also wanted the courier and parcel servicee providers to keep a tab on their employees to prevent any of them from having any connivance with drug peddlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The medical shops would face penal action if they are found violating, he warned.

Neurologist K. J. Venkateswaran, said that any drug abuse will have a telling effect on the health. It would cause irritation, anxiety and dullness among the abusers.

Asistant Director, Drug Control, A. D. Selvakumar, said that medical shops had greater social responsibility and greed for making quick money should not force them to sell medicines for drug abusers.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Garad Karun Uddhavarao, Madhu Kumari and D. Kumar, were among those who spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.