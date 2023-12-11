HamberMenu
Medical shops selling specified drugs asked to install CCTV cameras

December 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Child Protection Unit on Monday has issued notice to all medical shops in the district selling medicines coming under Schedule X, H and H drugs to install CCTV cameras at their shops within 30 days. 

An official in the Child Protection Unit said that as per the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ updated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), medical shops across the country selling those medicines should be brought under surveillance to prevent selling them without valid prescription.  “It will also prevent selling of such drugs to children as it can be misused for other purposes,” the official said.  

The nodal officer in a district who is the Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise department would work along with the Drugs Control Department in identifying and monitoring such medical shops selling medicines falling under the scheduled drugs. They would check whether the shops had installed the cameras and that they were functioning properly 

The monitoring team, based on a questionnaire prepared by the NCPCR, would have to send a quarterly report to the Commission based on their study.  The new SOP of the commission suggests strict against shops failing to adhere to the terms of safe selling of drugs. 

