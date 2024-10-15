Medical shop sealed, owner arrested for selling intoxicating drugs

A medical shop near Periyar bus stand in Madurai was sealed and its owner, A. Abdul Rahman, 23, of Jaihindpuram was arrested on Monday for illegally selling intoxicating drugs / tablets without doctor’s prescriptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that during patrol duty, a team of police from Sellur saw a man moving in a suspicious manner and inquired him. It was found that the man, M. Udhayakumar, 21, of Tagore Nagar was in possession of intoxicating drugs and empty syringes. He told the police that he had bought them from a medical shop on Tirupparankundram Road.

The police, along with a Drug Inspector, conducted a search at the medical shop and subsequently arrested its owner.

The police seized 40 tablets used for intoxication and sales proceeds of ₹1,000. The medical shop was sealed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.