Medical shop sealed, owner arrested for selling intoxicating drugs

Published - October 15, 2024 07:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A medical shop near Periyar bus stand in Madurai was sealed and its owner, A. Abdul Rahman, 23, of Jaihindpuram was arrested on Monday for illegally selling intoxicating drugs / tablets without doctor’s prescriptions.

Police said that during patrol duty, a team of police from Sellur saw a man moving in a suspicious manner and inquired him. It was found that the man, M. Udhayakumar, 21, of Tagore Nagar was in possession of intoxicating drugs and empty syringes. He told the police that he had bought them from a medical shop on Tirupparankundram Road.

The police, along with a Drug Inspector, conducted a search at the medical shop and subsequently arrested its owner.

The police seized 40 tablets used for intoxication and sales proceeds of ₹1,000. The medical shop was sealed.

