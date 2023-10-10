ADVERTISEMENT

Medical shop in Srivilliputtur sealed for selling tablets for intoxication

October 10, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district police have sealed a medical shop here with the help of officials from Drugs Control Department for having illegally supplying some tablets to youths for intoxication.

The Amathur police arrested two persons, M. Yogarajan (43) of Aruppukottai and Govindaraj (35) of Srivilliputtur, on September 24 on charges of selling a particular tablet for the purpose of intoxication near a college. Investigation revealed that the accused had bought the tablets from Sri Andal Medical shop in Srivilliputtur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During interrogation of medical shop owner G. Venkateswaran (32), the police found that the shop had illegally stocked the tablets and was supplying to the accused.

Based on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal, the Assistant Director of Drugs Control Department sealed the medical shop.

Similarly, the district police seized banned tobacco products from a petty shop near the Sub-Registrar Office and municipal office in Virudhunagar on October 6.

Based on the instruction of the SP, the Food Safety officials sealed the shops of M. Rajkumar and D. Thangavel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US