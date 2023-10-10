Medical shop in Srivilliputtur sealed for selling tablets for intoxication

October 10, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Virudhunagar district police have sealed a medical shop here with the help of officials from Drugs Control Department for having illegally supplying some tablets to youths for intoxication.

The Amathur police arrested two persons, M. Yogarajan (43) of Aruppukottai and Govindaraj (35) of Srivilliputtur, on September 24 on charges of selling a particular tablet for the purpose of intoxication near a college. Investigation revealed that the accused had bought the tablets from Sri Andal Medical shop in Srivilliputtur.

During interrogation of medical shop owner G. Venkateswaran (32), the police found that the shop had illegally stocked the tablets and was supplying to the accused.

Based on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal, the Assistant Director of Drugs Control Department sealed the medical shop.

Similarly, the district police seized banned tobacco products from a petty shop near the Sub-Registrar Office and municipal office in Virudhunagar on October 6.

Based on the instruction of the SP, the Food Safety officials sealed the shops of M. Rajkumar and D. Thangavel.