Medical reimbursement claim cannot be rejected if treated in non-network hospital: High Court

December 12, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that medical reimbursement claim cannot be rejected merely on the grounds that the treatment was undertaken in a non-network hospital.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan observed that the issue regarding settlement of the medical claim was no more res-integra in respect of the treatment undertaken in a non-network hospital. Several orders have been passed by the courts to settle the medical reimbursement claim and not to reject the same merely on the grounds that the hospital was not falling under the list of network hospitals, the court observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by C. Mani of Pudukkottai district. The petitioner challenged the order of the authorities that rejected his medical reimbursement claim on the ground that the petitioner had undergone treatment in a non-network hospital.

The court observed that in the present case, the genuineness of the treatment undertaken by the petitioner had not been disputed. Once the treatment was found to be genuine, there was no reason to reject the medical claim of the petitioner. The court directed the insurance company to settle the medical reimbursement claim of the petitioner in six weeks.

