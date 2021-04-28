Medical oxygen demand fast approaching ‘dangerous situation’ in TN: MP

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan on Wednesday said the State was fast approaching a ‘dangerous situation’ with respect to availability of medical oxygen.

In a statement, Mr. Venkatesan said the oxygen production capacity of the State was 400 metric tonnes. While its requirement was 240 tonnes in mid-April, the need had drastically increased to 350 tonnes in the last few days.

While Tiruppur and Erode district were being provided with five tonnes of oxygen, their requirement had touched seven tonnes. Similarly, Namakkal district required 10 tonnes and it was being supplied only six tonnes.

While Tiruchi district was supplied 10 tonnes last week, its daily requirement was five tonnes. While Theni district’s weekly need was 15 tonnes, it was given only five tonnes in the last one week.

“Kanniyakumari district has not been supplied oxygen for the last four days, while its requirement is one tonne each day,” the CPI(M) MP said.

The demand for oxygen in various districts is increasing manifold daily and its shortage too is increasing fast. “What is expected of the State government is additional planning and expeditious implementation,” Mr. Venkatesan added.