Medical negligence: HC seeks response from State

04 March 2020 21:09 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Collector of Ramanathapuram to file a counter affidavit in a petition filed by a 22-year-old woman who sought compensation from the State for medical negligence.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed the Collector to file a counter with regard to the compensation to be paid to the woman. The case was adjourned till March 20.

K. Ramya, 22, from Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district moved the court for compensation after a part of the surgical needle was left inside her body after an episiotomy (surgical incision made at the opening of the vagina during childbirth to prevent rupture of tissues).

The woman said that she periodically visited Uchipuli Primary Healthcare Centre after her pregnancy was confirmed and delivered a baby girl on November 19. The delivery was normal. However, she experienced continuous pain and bleeding soon after the surgery. She said that doctors attended her only after a couple of hours and the staff did not disclose that a needle was left inside her body. The doctors at the PHC referred her to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital the next day and an X-ray report revealed that a broken needle was left inside her body. She was then referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The needle was removed through a surgery at the GRH on November 21, 2019. She said she was put to much hardship due to medical negligence. She sought appropriate action be taken against those responsible for the medical negligence.