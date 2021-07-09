Medical equipment donated

The Nalumavadi-based Jesus Redeems Ministries has donated ₹10 lakh-worth medical equipment to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital through its Good Samaritan Club and New Life Society Trust.

In a simple function held at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, the medical equipment were handed over to District Collector K. Senthil Raj by Bro. Mohan C. Lazurus of Jesus Redeems in the presence of Dean Nehru.

The medical equipment, includes two BPL 12 channel ECG machines, a BPL maternal monitor, a BPL X-ray machine, two BPL patient monitors, four stretchers and five wheelchairs.

The Good Samaritan Club and New Life Society Trust also donated ₹5 lakh-worth medical equipment to Tiruchendur Government Hospital.

On behalf of Jesus Redeems, ₹12 lakh-worth medical equipment were donated to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital last month.