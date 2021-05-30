Medical equipment donated

The Madurai branch of All India Insurance Employees' Association (AIIEA) has donated medical equipment needed for COVID-19 treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital and Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine.

The members handed over five hot water dispensers, 500 PPE kits, and 2,000 N95 masks - all worth worth ₹2.50 lakh - to Collector Aneesh Sekar here on Sunday in the presence of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

Madurai Senior Divisional Manager S. Senthoornathan, and AIIEA functionaries K. Swaminathan, G. Meenakshi Sundaram, and N.P. Ramesh Kannan, were present.