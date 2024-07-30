GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Medical dept. administrative staff stage protest demanding filling up of vacancies

Published - July 30, 2024 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Medical Department Administrative Staff Association staging a protest at Madurai Medical College on Tuesday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Medical Department Administrative Staff Association staging a protest at Madurai Medical College on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

 

Members of Tamil Nadu Medical Department Administrative Employees Association staged protest at various locations here on Tuesday, demanding filling up of vacancies.

Neethirajan, State vice-president of the association, said about 40% — 50% of the vacancies in administrative positions in all medical colleges and hospitals, including primary health centres, urban primary health centres and taluk hospitals, should be filled immediately to provide a respite to the workers who toiled for several years with extra works.

As the staff were being recruited through an examination conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission once in three years, the vacancies that arose in the meantime could not be filled completely, he said.

This resulted in piling up of several vacancies in the last few years, Mr. Neethirajan said.

He said, “The promotional post of office superintendent was on hold for many years due to a court case. Even though the court gave permission for promotion in June 2024, no steps are being taken to elevate the employees to fill the superintendent posts.”

About 560 posts which were to be filled through promotions were lying vacant and when those posts were filled many new vacancies would have cropped up, he added.

