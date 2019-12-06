Medical college will come up soon: Minister

“The proposed Dindigul Government Medical College will be completed and will become operational in 11 months. The college will have 150 seats and will benefit the people of the district,” said Health Minister, C. Vijaya Bhaskar, here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a private blood donation camp, he said that the State stands number one in blood donation. “Taking into consideration the repeated pleas by the people of Dindigul district, the CM decided to bring in a medical college here,” he said. He added that the college will have 150 seats. “The Central Government has earmarked an initial fund of ₹137.16 crore for the construction of the college. The tender will be announced on January 7 and the work will begin soon,” he said.