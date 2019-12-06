Madurai

Medical college will come up soon: Minister

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar taking part in a blood donation camp held in Dindigul on Friday.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar taking part in a blood donation camp held in Dindigul on Friday.   | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN

more-in

“The proposed Dindigul Government Medical College will be completed and will become operational in 11 months. The college will have 150 seats and will benefit the people of the district,” said Health Minister, C. Vijaya Bhaskar, here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a private blood donation camp, he said that the State stands number one in blood donation. “Taking into consideration the repeated pleas by the people of Dindigul district, the CM decided to bring in a medical college here,” he said. He added that the college will have 150 seats. “The Central Government has earmarked an initial fund of ₹137.16 crore for the construction of the college. The tender will be announced on January 7 and the work will begin soon,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2019 11:24:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/medical-college-will-come-up-soon-minister/article30222066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY