Medical college told to take corrective measures

October 12, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Even as the police are investigating the suicide of a postgraduate medical student of a private medical college at Kulasekaram, Collector P.N. Sridhar has directed the college administration to take immediate corrective measures to avert recurrence of such incidents.

Sugirtha, 27, from Thoothukudi, II year postgraduate student of a private medical college in Kulasekaram, committed suicide on October 6 in her hostel room after reportedly leaving a suicide note that held faculty member Paramasivan and two postgraduate students Harish and Preethi responsible for harassing her mentally, physically and sexually.

Subsequently, the police have registered a case against the three accused.

Seeking a comprehensive probe against the accused, various political parties have issued statements and submitted petitions to Mr. Sridhar. Against this backdrop, the Collector has asked the college administration to take corrective measures to put an end to this serious issue. He has also apparently asked the college administration to suspend the accused with the inquiry pending.

Subsequently, the college administration suspended Parmasivan, Harish and Preethi from the college on Thursday.

In Thoothukudi, All India Democratic Women’s Association members, led by the organisation’s district secretary P. Poomayil, submitted a petition in the Collectorate on Thursday urging the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the safety of girl students of schools and colleges from harassments and attacks.

The petition appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take legal action against those whose names had been mentioned in the suicide note. “Since the physical, mental and sexual harassment of the girl students on and off the premises of educational institutions are creating a hostile environment and force them to take the extreme step, the government should take stern steps to protect the students,” the petition said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754.