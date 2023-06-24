June 24, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday inaugurated health camps at Aruppukottai and Kariyapatti as part of centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramachandran, said that the State Government was giving importance to health sector by creating additional infrastructure for hospitals.

An additional building for Aruppukottai Government Hospital was being constructed at a cost of ₹30.35 crore and primary health centre at Aruppukottai at a cost of ₹1.20 crore, he said.

Speaking at Kariyapatti, Mr. Thennarasu said that the health of the common man was the foundation for all development in the State.

From people going to hospital for treatment, the situation in Tamil Nadu has changed to medical facilities coming to their doorsteps.

Besides general screening for various ailments, various tests on blood, urine, ECG, echo, screening for cancer and tuberclosis, were taken up at the camps.

The Ministers gave away baby-care kits, sanajeevi kits and medicine hampers to beneficiaries under various health schemes.

Joint Director (Medical Services) Shanmugasundaram, Revenue Divisional Officer Ganesan, Deputy Directors Yasodamani and Kausalya, Aruppukottai municipal Chairperson S. Sundaralakshmi and Chairperson of Kariyapatti Town Panchayat, Senthil, were among those who were present.

