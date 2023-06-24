HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medical camps held at Aruppukottai, Kariyapatti

June 24, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran handing over a baby-care kit to a beneficiary at a medical camp held in Aruppukottai on Saturday.

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran handing over a baby-care kit to a beneficiary at a medical camp held in Aruppukottai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday inaugurated health camps at Aruppukottai and Kariyapatti as part of centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramachandran, said that the State Government was giving importance to health sector by creating additional infrastructure for hospitals.

An additional building for Aruppukottai Government Hospital was being constructed at a cost of ₹30.35 crore and primary health centre at Aruppukottai at a cost of ₹1.20 crore, he said.

Speaking at Kariyapatti, Mr. Thennarasu said that the health of the common man was the foundation for all development in the State.

From people going to hospital for treatment, the situation in Tamil Nadu has changed to medical facilities coming to their doorsteps.

Besides general screening for various ailments, various tests on blood, urine, ECG, echo, screening for cancer and tuberclosis, were taken up at the camps.

The Ministers gave away baby-care kits, sanajeevi kits and medicine hampers to beneficiaries under various health schemes.

Joint Director (Medical Services) Shanmugasundaram, Revenue Divisional Officer Ganesan, Deputy Directors Yasodamani and Kausalya, Aruppukottai municipal Chairperson S. Sundaralakshmi and Chairperson of Kariyapatti Town Panchayat, Senthil, were among those who were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.