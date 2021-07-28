Medical camp held for tribal people

Srivilliputtur

A special medical camp was held for tribal people of Athikoil, located on the foothills of Western Ghats, near here.

When Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, visited the tribal village, he found that many of the tribal people had skin problem.

Upon his instruction, Deputy Director of Health Services (Sivakasi), N. Kalusivalingam, organised the special camp in which over 60 people took part.

A mobile medical unit from Coonoor primary health centre and a medical team from Ramco Cements that has adopted the tribal hamlet, conducted the health camp.

General physician, cardiologist, dentist, ophthalmologist, dermatologist and physiotherapist examined the men, women and children of Athikoil tribal population.

Besides, the basic body check up the medical unit also tested their sugar level in blood, hemoglobin level.

Some of them were diagnosed for iron deficiency, fungal infection, refractory error in eyes and two cases of suspected thyroid disorder were also found. They were also given free medicines and also advised for further treatment.