Medical aspirant keeping her fingers crossed

SIVAGANGA

A girl student Kousalya, daughter of Saktivel and Chandra of Kurunthankulam near Tirupachethi, could not get into the government medical college even after she had received the call letter to participate in the counselling.

Narrating the tale of the girl, her teacher told reporters here on Monday that the girl, a bright and hard working student, had secured 1111/1200 in the plus two examination. She had passed out from the Pazhayanoor Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

With the dream of becoming a doctor, the girl had appeared for NEET not once, but twice. In the second attempt, she scored 252. As there was no news about getting a seat in any of the government medical colleges, Kousalya joined Thiagarajar College, Madurai.

Hailing from an economically weaker section and her parents too were not educated, the girl had no mobile phone. As she started coming to the city college, through her friends, the girl opened a mail account, a few months ago, which she had intimated in the NEET application.

After the Edappadi K Palaniswami government announced the 7.5 % horizontal reservation for the government school students to enter the medical colleges, Kousalya had the luck. The officials had sent her a mail intimating her to be present at the counselling on November 18 as she had 145th rank in the OC category and 46th rank in BC category.

Since she had no access to the internet, Kousalya is said to have remained in the dark not knowing about the developments.

Under such circumstances, when she came to know that some students who had scored less than her had obtained a seat in government medical colleges, she did check her mail and found one in the inbox.

Not knowing whether she can knock on the doors of the government or the medical education authorities, Kousalya is keeping her fingers crossed for now, the teacher told.