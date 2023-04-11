Mediation Centre awareness vehicle flagged off

April 11, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and Principal District Judge S. Srinivasan on Tuesday flagged off District Mediation Centre awareness vehicle which will be used to create an awareness among the public about the advantages of this facility in finding amicable and early solution to legal disputes.

Most of the litigants are not aware of the presence of the mediation centre at the District Court complex, and its advantages over fighting a case in the regular court which could take several years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasan said the judiciary was keen on taking the advantages of mediation centres which were created 18 years ago in Tamil Nadu to ensure speedy disposal of cases. The judiciary had created this simple mechanism for resolving legal disputes. The awareness vehicle would visit every nook and corner of the district.

“Litigants, in the presence of trained and experienced mediators, can frankly speak about their unresolved issues for which amicable solution can be arrived at on an early note. If there are any stumbling blocks, the mediators will help in removing them,” Mr. Srinivasan said.

Government Law College students took out an awareness rally in Tirunelveli on the occasion.