Mediation awareness rally taken out

April 13, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MADURAI

A mediation awareness rally was flagged off on Thursday by Principal District Judge (full additional charge) A. Muthusaratha at Madurai District Court premises, as part of Mediation Awareness Week celebrations.

Over 100 students from Government Law College and Madurai Institute of Social Sciences participated in the rally. Advocates, mediators, judicial officers and para legal volunteers also participated in the exercise and distributed pamphlets on mediation to the public.

Following the rally, which was taken out from the District Court to the Law College, a legal services and mediation awareness programme was held as part of an NSS camp of the law college at Oomachikulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, as part of the Mediation Awareness Week celebrations, a book stall on awareness of mediation was inaugurated on the District Court premises. Books and pamphlets on mediation in Tamil and English were on display.

Pamphlets were distributed to the litigants who had come to the court. Special live programmes were also conducted at a nearby radio station by mediators who explained the mediation process to the public. They also answered the queries raised by the public.

In the evening, the Bar Associations of the Madurai District Court celebrated B.R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Madras High Court Judge Justice B. Pugalendhi paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar. The judge also spoke on contributions made by Ambedkar to the society. Judicial officers, advocates and other court staff attended the event.