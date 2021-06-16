Mixed reaction to erection of median on Kamarajar Salai

Madurai

16 June 2021 19:43 IST

Erection of median on Kamarajar Salai between Keezhavasal junction and Teppakulam has evoked mixed reaction among city residents.

Following frequent road accidents, including fatal accidents on Kamarajar Salai, National Highways officials put up concrete blocks to lay median on the 3 km stretch of busy road recently. Besides, the road was widened edge-to-edge by three to five metres. However, people have started to complain as only seven openings have been provided for the vehicles to make right turn on the highly commercialized stretch of the road.

“This stretch of road had many black spots due to road accidents and it required median to avoid head on collisions,” said a highways official. People are used to haphazard parking of small and big vehicles on the carriage way blocking free flow of traffic. “When vehicles overtake parked vehicles they encroach into the opposite lane and result in accidents,” a constable said.

After the construction of the median, unregulated parking will not be possible so that some people are complaining, another official said.

The openings for vehicles to take turns have been provided at Arasamaram Pillayarkoil Bus stop, Gandhi Pottal, Munichalai junction, Sourashtra School, Kuruvikaran Salai junction, Nirmala School, South Bank Road junction, Anupanadi Road junction and Thiagarajar College.

“We have provided openings as per the National Highways rules and recommendation of the City police,” the official said. However, people living between Munichalai Junction and Sourashtra School feel that they were now forced to take circuitous route for longer distance to cross the road for their daily needs.

A resident of Balarkrishna Iyer Lane, S.A. Subashini, 40, said that she found it difficult to go around the median for bank, shops and bus stop on the other side of the road.

“It is very difficult to walk for around 200 metres with bags to and from the bus stop to home,” she said. She sought a pedestrian opening in between the two openings for vehicles.

P. Murugan, 55, said that young and old men were jumping over the median. “People need to cross the road even for medical shops,” he said.

When buses come back on the roads and schools and colleges re-open, the narrow road will face congestion whenever they stop on the road, he added.

A traffic police officer said that parking of vehicles will be regulated, especially on both sides of the openings to enable vehicles to take turn on the narrow roads.

Another resident, Kanagaraj, said that the officials should consider providing openings for at least two-wheelers so that they could easily cross the road as there were many lanes and by-lanes along Kamarajar Salai.

Based on traffic police recommendations, if any, changes can be considered, the Highways official said.