March 20, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Wednesday inspected the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) set up at the Madurai Collectorate as part of the review of poll preparedness. The main objective of the MCMC is to detect paid news, publication and telecast of advertisements without prior approval. Advertisements should be released only after prior approval from the MCMC.

