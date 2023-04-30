ADVERTISEMENT

Medal examination in Neurology to be instituted in Madurai Medical College

April 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Family of former president of AIIMS, Madurai Dr V. Nagarajan donated ₹1 lakh to Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian in Madurai on Sunday to institute a medal examination in Neurology for postgraduate medical students of the Department of General Medicine in Madurai Medical College here in view of his first birth anniversary | Photo Credit: MA01MINISTER

Family members of late neurologist V. Nagarajan handed over a cheque of ₹1 lakh to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Sunday. In his memory, a medal examination in Neurology for postgraduate students of the Department of General Medicine in Madurai Medical College would be instituted and that three medals gold, silver and bronze would be presented to the toppers. Dr. Nagarajan served as the president of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai. Dean A. Rathinavel, Head of Department of General Medicine M. Natarajan and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US