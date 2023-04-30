April 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Family members of late neurologist V. Nagarajan handed over a cheque of ₹1 lakh to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Sunday. In his memory, a medal examination in Neurology for postgraduate students of the Department of General Medicine in Madurai Medical College would be instituted and that three medals gold, silver and bronze would be presented to the toppers. Dr. Nagarajan served as the president of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai. Dean A. Rathinavel, Head of Department of General Medicine M. Natarajan and others were present.