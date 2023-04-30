HamberMenu
April 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Family of former president of AIIMS, Madurai Dr V. Nagarajan donated ₹1 lakh to Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian in Madurai on Sunday to institute a medal examination in Neurology for postgraduate medical students of the Department of General Medicine in Madurai Medical College here in view of his first birth anniversary

Family members of late neurologist V. Nagarajan handed over a cheque of ₹1 lakh to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Sunday. In his memory, a medal examination in Neurology for postgraduate students of the Department of General Medicine in Madurai Medical College would be instituted and that three medals gold, silver and bronze would be presented to the toppers. Dr. Nagarajan served as the president of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai. Dean A. Rathinavel, Head of Department of General Medicine M. Natarajan and others were present.

