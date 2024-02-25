Mechanised trawler with nine fishermen stranded in mid-sea

February 25, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - NAGERCOI

L

A mechanised fishing boat is reportedly stranded in the deep sea and the Union and State governments have been approached for help by an NGO here on Sunday.

According to Justin Antony of INFIDET, the boat owned by M. Franklin from St. Joseph Kurusady Street at Eravi Puthen Thurai in Thoothoor Panchayat in Kanniyakumari district ventured for fishing in the deep sea on February 13 from Thenkapatnam Harbour in Kanniyakumari.

It is said that while they were fishing on Sunday, their boat got stranded due to a technical snag. All nine fishermen cried for help. A passer-by ship informed their condition to the boat owner’s relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities had been informed and action was being initiated, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.