Mechanised fishing boats to stay away from sea as ban period starts

April 14, 2024 - THOOTHUKUDI

With the commencement of the annual ban on fishing period, over 500 mechanised trawlers in the coastal Thoothukudi district would remain off the sea beginning Monday.

Fisheries department officials had announced that to enable production of fish, the fishermen shall not venture into the sea for 61 days (April 15 to June 14) both days inclusive. During the ban period, the repair works in their boats could be undertaken.

The Tamil Nadu government, which was providing ₹ 5,000 as a monthly assistance, had enhanced it to ₹ 8,000. Hence, the fishermen and their families would benefit by an additional ₹ 3000 per month.

The ban on fishing may severely impact on the non-availability of fish for the next two months. The price of the fish too would likely to increase.

Normally, the fishermen in Thoothukudi, Vembar, Tharuvaikulam and others stay away from venturing into sea on Sundays. Hence, the sea remained calm from today, the officials said.

Ramanathapuram

Following the ban period, the fishermen in Rameswaram, Mandapam and Dhanushkodi would not venture into the Palk Straits from Monday onwards.

While those boats, which had gone for fishing returned to the shores on Sunday evening with the last catch prior to the commencement of the ban from April 15.

The Fisheries Department officials said that the normal activity would come to a stop in as many as 14 districts in Tamil Nadu due to the enforcement of the ban period, which is mandatory as per the laws.

A total of 1.90 lakh fishermen would benefit from the financial assistance of ₹ 8000 for the next two months, they added.

