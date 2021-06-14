Mechanised boats to resume fishing today

THOOTHUKUDI

14 June 2021 19:34 IST

Meeting of officials, vessel owners and labourers work out schedule

As the 61-day annual fishing ban ends on Monday midnight (June 14), mechanised boats in the district are expected to venture into the sea for fishing in the early hours of Tuesday.

The annual ban began on April 15 to facilitate augmentation of marine wealth and all mechanised boats on the east coast were berthed in their bases. The much-awaited resumption of fishing will begin on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 420 mechanised fishing boats in the district, 130 vessels based at Tharuvaikulam near here are involved in multiday deep sea stay fishing, while all others operating from Thoothukudi fishing harbour and Vembar go for ‘daily fishing’ between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

However, officials have planned to allow ‘daily fishing’ being done by mechanised boats in turns to avoid crowding in the harbour, a base for 240 boats, in the wake of COVID-19 norms in force.

In a meeting held at Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour on Monday in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh and Assistant Directors of Fisheries Vijayaraghavan and Anto Princy Vyla, mechanised boat owners and workers have decided that 120 boats will be allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the remaining 120 mechanised crafts will go for fishing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“This arrangement has been done to avoid heavy crowding in the fishing harbour, where physical distancing will be ensured while auctioning of fish. Boat owners, workers, auctioning agents and ice suppliers entering the fishing harbour should wear mask, clean their hands with sanitiser and follow all COVID-19 protocols. Body temperature of everyone entering the harbour will be screened,” said officials attached to the Department of Fisheries.

“Only wholesale traders will be allowed to buy fish. Small traders and the public will not be allowed to enter the fishing harbor,” they added.

The meeting has also decided that all of them should get vaccinated at the earliest. When the first day of vaccination started at the harbour on Monday, 50 persons were innoculated.

To ensure scrupulous following of COVID-19 protocol and safety of the fishing harbor, watch towers have been erected on the premises.