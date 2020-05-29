Mechanised boats to go for fishing on turn basis

THOOTHUKUDI

After losing their livelihood for nearly 90 days – 25% of 2020 – the mechanised boat fishermen are gearing up to venture into the sea for fishing from June 1 onwards, but only on turn basis due to the COVID -19 induced restrictions.

Of the 240 boats operating from the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, 50% of the boats will go for fishing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from June 1 onwards and the remaining 120 boats will carry out fishing operations during other weekdays with Sunday being the holiday, as usual.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting held here on Friday between the officials and the representatives of mechanised boat owners with Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh in chair.

As per the regulations in force now, the mechanised boats operating from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour should leave the harbour after 5 a.m. and return to the base before 9 p..m. after completing the fishing operations for the day. This regulation is in force to avoid collision of mechanised boats with the country boats in the mid-sea as the latter would carryout fishing operations between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the areas closer to the shore.

Arguing that this duration - carrying out fishing operation between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. – is not sufficient for them and demanding permission for multi-day stay fishing, the mechanised boat owners struck work on March 5. Even before they could withdraw their protest, the nation-wide COVID – 19 lockdown came into force and they lost their livelihood for almost 90 days.

As the annual fishing ban along the east coast that would be clamped usually between April 15 and June 15 has been curtailed by 45 days by the Union Government, the mechanised boats are now ready to resume fishing operations from June 1 onwards.

“The fishermen, after cleaning their hands with sanitizer and wearing masks, should ensure physical distancing during their work and also at the fishing harbour, particularly during auctioning of fishes. Only authorised traders and the fishermen carrying identity cards will be allowed to enter the fishing harbour,” said Mr. Simranjeet Singh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Prakash, Joint Director of Department of Fisheries Chandra and other officials participated in the meeting.