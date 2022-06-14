Mechanised boats resume fishing operations

THOOTHUKUDI

With fishing ban coming to a close in the early hours of Wednesday, mechanised boat fishermen get ready to venture into the sea for fishing around 5 a.m.

Since fishing by mechanised boats between April 15 and June 14 is suspended every year to facilitate fish breeding along the east coast of Tamil Nadu, fishing operations in the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbor (245 boats), Tharuvaikulam Fish-landing Centre (225 boats) and Vembar (25 boats) came to a grinding halt while country boats continued their fishing. Consequently, seafood prices were skyrocketing due to huge demand and less arrival.

Besides repairing their boats and giving a fresh coat of paint, fishermen used to prepare new nets and mend old nets for the new season during the ban period.

“Even though the annual fishing ban came into force on February 15, fishing operations in Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour was stopped on February 1 itself as the dredging of the harbour was started. So, after four-and-a-half months, we resume fishing with fresh hopes,” said Dharma Pitchai, president of Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour Fishermen Association, who alleged that the relief being given by the government during the ban period, was yet to be disbursed this year.

He also charged that the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department failed to detain the mechanised boats from Kerala that freely carried out fishing operations along the east coast during the ban period.

In Kanniyakumari district, 350-odd mechanised boats being operated from Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour are getting ready to resume fishing from Wednesday as these mechanized boats leaving at 5 a.m. everyday should return to the fishing harbour by 9 p.m.