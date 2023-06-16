June 16, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Prices of marine products are expected to come down significantly in the next couple of days as more than 500 mechanised boats in the district resumed fishing operations on Friday after the end of 61-day annual fishing ban.

As the annual ban on fishing by mechanised boats along the east coast came into force on April 15, prices of fishes, squid and prawn skyrocketed as the consumers had to be content with the trivial harvest made by the country boats. As the gap between demand and supply widened during summer vacation, the prices shot up further in May.

Consequently, the price of chicken meat, which was sold at less than ₹200 a kg before the annual fishing ban, rose to ₹240 a kg.

When the annual fishing ban ended on June 15, the mechanised boats, even after loading fuel, drinking water, ice-bars, grocery items etc. onto the boats on June 14, could not resume fishing operations due to the warning issued by the Department of Fisheries in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy that hit Gujarat coast. Even though the Department of Fisheries had banned fishing till June 18, the well-oiled mechanised boats left for fishing on Friday from their bases at Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Center and Vembar, all collectively house 545 mechanized fishing boats.

While 247 mechanized boats operating from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour left for fishing at 5 a.m. and would return tonight, 200-odd Tharuvaikulam-based boats have left for multi-day deep sea stay fishing. The boats involved in deep sea stay fishing would return to the shores after 15 days since these boats carryout fishing operations beyond 600 nautical miles in Indian Ocean.

“Since the sea is calm now and the cyclone threat has died down, we decided to sail out for fishing and the fisheries department officials did not say anything against our decision,” said owner of a mechanised boat operating from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, which would be bustling with fish trade till 2 a.m. everyday between Monday and Saturday.

The boat owners, fishermen, traders and the consumers eagerly hope for good harvest as it will substantially bring down prices of marine products in the days to come due to increased arrival.