Mechanised boat workers strike work

February 06, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking increased share in the catches, mechanised boat workers of Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour struck work on Monday.

As the workers of mechanised boats have to share among themselves 39% of the catches while the remaining 61% goes to the owners of the boats, they want their share increased. Even though several rounds of talks had been conducted between the workers and the owners in the past in the presence of fisheries department officials, no amicable solution was identified.

As the mechanised boat workers, who had to venture into the sea at 5 a.m. on Monday for fishing, struck work, all 245 boats had to be berthed in the fishing harbour itself.

CONNECT WITH US