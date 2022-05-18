Mechanised boat sinks in sea, country craft damaged

Efforts are on to retrieve the vessel with the help of a crane

A mechanised boat sank in the sea near Keelakkarai shore and a country craft was damaged due to rough weather following the high-velocity wind being experienced in the Palk Strait and the Gulf of Mannar for the past three days.

While the country craft, belonging to Murugesan of Keelakarai, was fully damaged, the mechanised boat of Anto Tyson of Muthupettai that was anchored near the seashore sank in the sea, according to Deputy Director of Fisheries E. Kathavarayan.

The sea had been rough for the past three days due to the winds, which had velocity ranging from 40 kmph to 50 kmph, he said.

Efforts were on to retrieve the mechanised boat with the help of a crane. The boat had remained anchored ever since the ban on fishing started on April 15. The anchoring failed due to the rough sea, he said.

Mr. Kathavarayan said country craft had not ventured into the sea for fishing for the last three days owing to inclement weather.