Mechanised boat sinks, fisherman goes missing

TIRUNELVELI

A fisherman went missing off Koodankulam coast on Wednesday when the mechanised boat in which he, along with 12 other fishermen, was returning to the base sank due to rough weather in the high seas.

Police said 13 fishermen – 10 from Kanniyakumari district and three from West Bengal – had ventured into the sea from Kollam Fishing Harbour for deep-sea fishing in the boat owned by Binu of Kollam on September 17. When they cut short their fishing trip and were returning to their base due to heavy wind in the high seas, the boat suffered damage at the bottom.

As the boat began to sink 20 nautical miles off Koodankulam coast, the fishermen jumped into the sea after informing the boats fishing in the vicinity about the serious problem they were facing. While 12 fishermen were rescued by the fishermen in other boats, C. John, 57, of Vaniyakudi in Kanniyakumari district went missing.

General secretary of South Asian Fishermen Fraternity Rev. Fr. Churchill has sent an appeal to the Indian Coast Guard urging it to launch search operations.