Madurai

Mechanised boat fishermen stay away from sea

Mechanised boat fishermen stayed off sea on Thursday after sea was rough due to gusty wind.

After the weather predictions pointed out that wind velocity would be between 45 to 55 Km on high seas, the fishermen were advised against venturing into sea for fishing.

Consequently, all 250-odd mechanised boats, operating from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, did not go for fishing on Thursday.

At the same time, the country boat fishermen went for fishing as usual.

